2A No. 3 Gruver earns huge win over 3A No. 1 Brownfield

Greyhounds win 52-46
By Larissa Liska
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Day two of the Canyon Classic girls basketball tournament headlined a tough matchup between the 2A No. 3 Gruver Greyhounds and 3A defending State Champion No. 1 Brownfield Cubs. Gruver won 52-46.

Gruver senior guard and Texas Tech signee Bailey Maupin led the Greyhounds with 19 points followed by her teammate Camryn Armes with 14. Maupin shined with her future NCAA head Coach, Texas Tech’s Krista Gerlich, in attendance.

”I got in foul trouble early and they really stepped up and held that lead through halftime,” said Maupin. “Into the third quarter when I was able to come back in they were putting a lot of pressure on me which allowed my teammates to do some scoring and I think it was good for everybody. Good learning experience and a good win against a really good team.”\

