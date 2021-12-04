Go Local
101 Elite Men start mentorship program at Palo Duro High School

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 101 Elite Men met with 20 students at Palo Duro High School today to help them prepare for life outside of high school.

“I think it’s important that they realize that they are the next generation,” said Brandon Smith, member of 101 Elite Men and former Palo Duro High School alum. “The way this county will go, it starts with them.”

The organization held conversations to understand the personal strengths and visions of each student.

By reaching out to them 101 Elite Men hopes to work continuously with the teens - answering questions about how to overcome obstacles that lie ahead.

“We had to learn it the hard way and we want to be able to help them to realize that we are an resource to helping them define what they need to get to where they wanna go,” said Curtis Johnson, president of 101 Elite Men.

Licensed Professional Counselor, Arlette back, formerly working in Amarillo ISD, says that with Palo Duro High School being a Title I school serving high at-risk populations, this program will bridge gaps between school and real life.

“That [program] provides them context because they don’t really understand the real world application of what they’re learning, and so Palo Duro, the kids there are very much in need of this type of program.

Some cornerstones they’re incorporating into their mentorship program include social emotional learning and how to effectively solve problems.

