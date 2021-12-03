WT students to hold Christmas storytelling event at Creek House Honey Farm

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - WTAMU is hosting a holiday storytelling event at Creak House Honey Farm on Sunday.

The family-friendly event takes place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and includes holiday stories for people of all ages.

“Attendees should expect a variety of tales that will include the story behind some holiday traditions, audience participation and puppets,” said Paula Schlegel, associate lecturer of communication studies. “Many of the stories told are not found in a book.”

Storytelling will take place in the event room of Creek House Honey Farm, a separate area from the restaurant and store.

During the event, WT students will share stories and engage with the audience.

“Storytelling is interactive,” Schlegel said. “This interaction between the teller and the audience creates a land of enchantment through active imagination.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.