Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

WT students to hold Christmas storytelling event at Creek House Honey Farm

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - WTAMU is hosting a holiday storytelling event at Creak House Honey Farm on Sunday.

The family-friendly event takes place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and includes holiday stories for people of all ages.

“Attendees should expect a variety of tales that will include the story behind some holiday traditions, audience participation and puppets,” said Paula Schlegel, associate lecturer of communication studies. “Many of the stories told are not found in a book.”

Storytelling will take place in the event room of Creek House Honey Farm, a separate area from the restaurant and store.

During the event, WT students will share stories and engage with the audience.

“Storytelling is interactive,” Schlegel said. “This interaction between the teller and the audience creates a land of enchantment through active imagination.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo woman arrested for possession of child pornography
Suspects in jewelry store robbery
Amarillo police looking for suspects in jewelry store robbery
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
The Del Rio Dairy digester project is expected to generate over one million gallons of...
Friona dairy digester project to produce over 1 million gallons of RNG gas annually
Ryan Carl Teague
Randall County officials search for man wanted on felony possession, assault

Latest News

Wildlife Photography
‘His artwork is very good’: Doppler Dave shows how a wildlife photographer proudly represents Amarillo
Amarillo Public Library is partnering with Panhandle Community Services (PCS) to help uninsured...
Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Library partners to relieve stress and frustrations over healthcare insurance
The Lubbock Cooper High School Band will participate in the Andrews Christmas Parade
A thousand band students expected to march with Andrews in Christmas parade
KFDA News at Six
Hutchinson County joins Potter County’s radio communication system to better collaborate in emergency situations