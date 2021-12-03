WT honors student, Sierra Stammen, ranks No. 23 nationally in mounted archery

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - If you’ve ever shot a bow and arrow you know it can be tough to hit the target. Now just imagine doing that while riding a horse. West Texas A&M senior Sierra Stammen ranks 23rd in the nation in mounted archery.

Each competition holds 3-5 courses, each course allows riders to take 6 runs/attempts and there are 3-5 targets per run.

“I have to communicate with my horse in a very subtle way,” said Sierra Stammen, West Texas A&M senior horseback archer. “I’m basically doing two sports at once which is a lot to do at once, so when you can do it well it’s just very satisfying.”

WT allowed Stammen to pursue her passion for mounted archery in the Attebury Honors Program. Her capstone project tied in mounted archery with the importance of posture.

“My project was based on building a judged event for mounted archery, so it took what I know about horse judging and put it into the mounted archery world which is focused on your speed and your accuracy,” said Stammen.

Stammen began riding horses in 2005 and started mounted archery in 2017. She combined her sport with academics and extra curriculars, closing out her college career as a Horse Judging National Champion.

“It’s definitely unique, and so as I’ve looked back at the history of some of the programs this is the first time I’ve seen something like this,” said Carolyn Baum, WT Director of Attebury Honors Program. “So it’s great when students can take their expertise, their knowledge, their hobbies and apply it to their career goals.”

The Attebury Honors Program is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary at West Texas A&M. The program includes more than 170 students each year, 50 faculty, 20 courses and an Honors Residence Hall. While their are requirements to qualify, the program caters to each individual students passion and goals.

“She was able to take that knowledge and apply it here within this sport and provide a whole new element of evaluation and assessment along the way,” said John Pipkin, WT Regents Professor and Director of Equine Industry Program.

Stammen leaves WT well-versed in the Equine Business Industry. A huge feat for someone who was not raised in an agriculture family.

“I’m very grateful that I’ve had these opportunities and that I get to continue doing it,” said Stammen. “This is truly what I’m passionate about, and so getting to turn it into a career especially not coming from an equine family where I’ve seen it a lot. Getting the opportunities to work towards it and push myself to do so has been really fun and exciting.”

Stammen graduates WT with a 3.9 GPA and she plans on continuing mounted archery after college.

