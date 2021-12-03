Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Quick Quack Car Wash matching donations for Snack Pak 4 Kids

Quick Quack Car Wash matching donations to Snack Pak 4 Kids
Quick Quack Car Wash matching donations to Snack Pak 4 Kids(Quick Quack Car Wash)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As part of the 12 Days of Giving, Quick Quack Car Wash is matching donations for Snack Pak 4 Kids.

From now until December 12, Quick Quack will collect donations at all their locations and match customer donations.

“We’re happy to partner wit these local nonprofits to collect and match the donations,” said Amaris Garcia, director of Marketing & Public Relations. “Our 12 Days of Giving event allows our team and customers to contribute to support the initiatives of these local organizations that include raising money for meals, eye care, clothing and so much more.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo woman arrested for possession of child pornography
Suspects in jewelry store robbery
Amarillo police looking for suspects in jewelry store robbery
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
The Del Rio Dairy digester project is expected to generate over one million gallons of...
Friona dairy digester project to produce over 1 million gallons of RNG gas annually

Latest News

Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened this morning near southwest 27th...
Amarillo police investigating a shooting near southwest 27th Avenue
(PRNewsfoto/Better Business Bureau)
Better Business Bureau announces winners of 5th Annual Student Video Contest
You can bring your dogs to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus at Yellow City Pet Supply...
Amarillo SPCA to host Santa Paws Pictures at Yellow City Pet Supply
The Portales Police Department will host the annual Santa Cop event on December 11.
Portales Police Department hosting annual Santa Cop event