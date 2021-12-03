Quick Quack Car Wash matching donations for Snack Pak 4 Kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As part of the 12 Days of Giving, Quick Quack Car Wash is matching donations for Snack Pak 4 Kids.

From now until December 12, Quick Quack will collect donations at all their locations and match customer donations.

“We’re happy to partner wit these local nonprofits to collect and match the donations,” said Amaris Garcia, director of Marketing & Public Relations. “Our 12 Days of Giving event allows our team and customers to contribute to support the initiatives of these local organizations that include raising money for meals, eye care, clothing and so much more.”

