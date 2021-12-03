Go Local
Portales Police Department hosting annual Santa Cop event

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The Portales Police Department will host the annual Santa Cop event on December 11.

The event aims to bring cheer, charity and kindness to the community’s children this holiday season.

Children 17 years and younger can participate.

To get tickets, call the Records Clerk at the Portales Police Department at (575) 356-4404.

