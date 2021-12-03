Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Library partners to relieve stress and frustrations over healthcare insurance

Go Local
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Library is partnering with Panhandle Community Services (PCS) to help uninsured individuals and families get healthcare coverage.

Certified Health Navigators from PCS will be available at each of the five library locations throughout the open enrollment period to help people enroll in healthcare insurance.

Panhandle Community Services says the goal of these events is to relieve people from the stress and frustration of signing up for health care.

“If you walk into one of our library events, our navigators will be onsite, and we will just sit down with you and do the enrollment, we walk you through the enrollment, we give you information about the different plans that are available to you, each plan is your choice you can choose based on what your needs are,” Tracy Lee, lead health navigator, PCS.

Lee says many people in the Panhandle are without health insurance, so they want to make sure everyone who needs it gets the coverage.

She also says right now is a crucial time to be insured.

“People are getting sick and not able to take care of their medical needs and it’s just a really great time to have medical coverage,”said Lee.

The library says they are happy to partner with PCS and help the community learn how to get health insurance.

“Our community is stronger and healthier when the people are stronger and healthier and making sure that everybody has access to health care coverage is part of making that happen,” said Stacy Clopton, public relations coordinator, Amarillo Public Library.

Clopton says the library is also an accessible location.

“It’s important for the library to be a partner in this because it’s easy to find the library, people are comfortable coming to the library, people are familiar with the library, we have a library in the center of the city and then another library in every quadrant of the city, so it’s not too far away for people to come here,” said Clopton.

The events are as follows:

  • Saturday, Dec 4, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the East Branch Library- 2232 E 27th
  • Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Downtown Library- 413 SE 4th
  • Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Northwest Branch Library- 6100 W 9th
  • Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the North Branch Library- 1500 NE 24th
  • Saturday, Jan 8, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Southwest Branch Library- 6801 W 45th

