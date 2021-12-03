New COA program to employ the homeless, clean city parks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new City of Amarillo program will help employ homeless people and clean up city park facilities.

‘A Clean Start: PREP Academy’ begins Monday.

The PREP (Peer Reintegration Employment Partnership) work program gives homeless individuals an opportunity to progress toward independence.

Participants will work 15 to 20 hours a week cleaning and sanitizing park facilities.

Amarillo National Bank will provide free savings accounts for each participant, in addition to training on financial literacy.

“PREP Academy has an excellent chance to be a win-win for the entire Amarillo community,” said COA Community Development Director Jason Riddlespurger. “The city is committed to improving the community, alleviating poverty and finding lasting solutions to homelessness.”

The program is led by the City of Amarillo in partnership with Workforce Solutions Panhandle, Hillside Christian Church North Grand Campus and Amarillo National Bank.

The yearlong pilot program was funded through city council with funds from the American Rescue Plan.

