Hutchinson County joins Potter County’s radio communication system to better collaborate in emergency situations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Commissioner’s Court recently agreed to allow Hutchinson County to join it’s radio communication system.

In the past, Hutchinson County used an analog system with a limited coverage area.

They found themselves having difficulties when trying to find the right channel to communicate with partnering agencies.

Now the stress of channels is gone as they join this new system which has coverage reaching from Tulia up to Spearman.

“We’re able to take our emergency services and instead of being everyone being so isolated and separate we’re going to be able to communicate better together,” said Jerry Langwell, Hutchinson County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Borger Police Department is also joining this system being apart of the agreement buying 150 radios to program.

Hutchinson County bought 100 radios using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and county budgets.

Both agencies hope the upgrade will allow them to be more efficient in handling emergency situations.

“We work with them on wildfires, we work with them on automobile accidents, we may have a weather event that may require us to communicate with one another,” said Scott Giles, chief deputy of the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

Hutchinson County now has the ability to have GPS tracking on their devices and the ability to encrypt messages.

Both groups are now installing their new systems.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.