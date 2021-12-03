‘His artwork is very good’: Doppler Dave shows how a wildlife photographer proudly represents Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Travelers using Amarillo’s Rick Husband International Airport will have something other than flight schedule screens to look at during the next few months.

I really enjoy wildlife photography and this week I met a local wildlife photographer.

“The roadrunner and the robin and the ladder-backed woodpecker were all I took down at timber creek,” said Roger Wilson, Local Wildlife Photographer.

Roger Wilson shares his love for photography, especially when it comes to wildlife.

“All animals are interesting to watch whether it’s a dog that you have at home or cats. Birds are just really interesting to watch and a lot of people would be bored just sitting in a booth for an hour or two or whatever, but it was relaxing to me, therapeutic and calming, so it was great therapy,” said Roger.

Roger has snapped thousands of photos of local fauna and is especially fond of our area birds.

“I was sitting on a bench and all of a sudden, three raccoons started walking towards me and I started clicking away. They’re just little babies and it’s a really cute shot, so that’s one of my favorites,” said Roger.

Roger receives great joy from sharing his photos with others to enjoy, and his pictures were recently chosen for display at the Rick Husband International Airport.

“We chose Roger. His artwork is very, very good. I actually bought one myself,” said Jacque Brown, general manager at Tailwind Concessions. “I think having a local artist here from Amarillo is really more important than having someone come in from outside posting their artwork. It also keeps Amarillo on the map. People that are not familiar with Amarillo just passing through one or two times and they’re actually able to see some of the local artists here in town.”

As most travelers know, there is often plenty of downtime waiting on flights, and Roger’s display will provide some entertainment and recreation for passengers using our airport. He hopes to enrich the local airport experience.

“So, when they’re waiting for their plane, I hope it’s calm and relaxing for them and helps them on their journey. Maybe it’ll stimulate them to be interested or concerned about wildlife and to preserve it better and to just enjoy and watch what’s out there because it’s out there,” said Roger.

It’s just great to see all the photos on the wall at the airport, and as Roger said, he just wants to share that with local people coming in and out of the airport or if they’re flying in from anywhere just to add to the experience of being in Amarillo.

Now that’s some good news!

