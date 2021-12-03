Go Local
Hereford churches to hold holiday events, Las Posadas replication Sunday

(WAVE 3 News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A pair of churches in Hereford will be holding several holiday events for kids Sunday.

Saint Anthony Catholic School and San Jose Church are staging “A Walk Through Bethlehem” and an observanze of Las Posadas on Sunday.

Admission is two cans of food to be donated to the Hereford Food Pantry, or a gently used jacket of any size, a warm hat, new gloves or a small donation of another type to be given to Catholic Charities.

A Christmas Bazaar will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Antonian Room of Saint Anthony Catholic School. Baked goods, frozen casseroles, crafts and a variety of festive items will be available for purchase.

Another interactive market geared towards children will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium and south building.

Finally, San Jose Church will lead a replication of Las Posadas (The Inns), a religious observance celebrated in Mexico and parts of the US through Dec. 16 to Dec. 24.

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and adults will follow the procession, visiting several homes.

