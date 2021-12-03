Go Local
‘Get their pet picture taken with Santa’: Santa Paws joining Christmas in Canyon

By Hannah Franklin
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Every December The City of Canyon hosts a day-long celebration in honor of the holiday season.

Christmas in Canyon is this Saturday, December 3, kicking off at 10:00 a.m. with the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum open house, followed by the West Texas A&M Pre-Vet Club Santa Paws from 12:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

West Texas A&M University Pre-Vet students will be taking pictures of dogs with Santa at the Canyon Downtown Square.

This is the first year that Pre-Vet students will be at Christmas in Canyon, last year students hosted the event on campus in the Paul Engler College of Agricultual and Natural Sciences building.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Pre-Vet club and the Wild Life Rehabilitation Center.

Mia Davis, Pre-Vet club president says, “The Canyon community has given back to Pre-Vet club so much and it would be an honor for us to give that same type of support back.”

Images with one dog cost $8.00, two dogs $12.00, and 3+ dogs $15.00.

“We really want everybody to come out because it gives us an opportunity to meet the community and see what they are investing in when they get their pet picture taken with Santa,” said Ryan Tomaselli Pre-Vet club treasurer.

Club members say that these pictures will make great Christmas card photos.

