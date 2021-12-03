Better Business Bureau announces winners of 5th Annual Student Video Contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Better Business Bureau has announced the winners of the 5th Annual Student Video Contest.

21 teams entered this year’s contest, and the top five teams competed at a Pitch Meeting at AmTech Career Academy.

This year, the teams produced videos centered around the theme of Trust.

Below is a list of the winners:

1st Place - The Package Scam, Silverton High School - $2,000 in school equipment

2nd Place - Shamrock School’s BBB Commercial, Shamrock High School - $1,000 in school equipment

3rd Place - Bulldogs, Palo Duro High School - $750 in School Equipment

4th Place - The Motor Delivery Debacle, Silverton High School - $500 in school equipment

5th Place - Use the BBB and Find an Accredited Business Today, Ascension Academy - $250 in school equipment

The contest aims to engage local high schools to learn about BBB’s princiiples, including their Standards for Trust.

You can watch the videos here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.