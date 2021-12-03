Go Local
Better Business Bureau announces winners of 5th Annual Student Video Contest

(PRNewsfoto/Better Business Bureau)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Better Business Bureau has announced the winners of the 5th Annual Student Video Contest.

21 teams entered this year’s contest, and the top five teams competed at a Pitch Meeting at AmTech Career Academy.

This year, the teams produced videos centered around the theme of Trust.

Below is a list of the winners:

  • 1st Place - The Package Scam, Silverton High School - $2,000 in school equipment
  • 2nd Place - Shamrock School’s BBB Commercial, Shamrock High School - $1,000 in school equipment
  • 3rd Place - Bulldogs, Palo Duro High School - $750 in School Equipment
  • 4th Place - The Motor Delivery Debacle, Silverton High School - $500 in school equipment
  • 5th Place - Use the BBB and Find an Accredited Business Today, Ascension Academy - $250 in school equipment

The contest aims to engage local high schools to learn about BBB’s princiiples, including their Standards for Trust.

You can watch the videos here.

