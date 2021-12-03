Annual Together We Can event starts next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Together We Can Food and Fund Drive will be taking place next week.
The event will be Monday in the Market Street parking lot on Georgia.
From 11:00 in the morning until 2:00 in the afternoon you can go and enjoy a burger provided by Nustar.
Donations are appreciated but not required.
The drive will last until next Friday.
