Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Annual Together We Can event starts next week

Together We Can 2021
Together We Can 2021(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Together We Can Food and Fund Drive will be taking place next week.

The event will be Monday in the Market Street parking lot on Georgia.

From 11:00 in the morning until 2:00 in the afternoon you can go and enjoy a burger provided by Nustar.

Donations are appreciated but not required.

The drive will last until next Friday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo woman arrested for possession of child pornography
Suspects in jewelry store robbery
Amarillo police looking for suspects in jewelry store robbery
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
The Del Rio Dairy digester project is expected to generate over one million gallons of...
Friona dairy digester project to produce over 1 million gallons of RNG gas annually

Latest News

Today the “Turn Center” of Amarillo was presented with a check from the the latest McDonald’s...
Turn Center Amarillo receives check from McDonald’s Give Back Day
(PRNewsfoto/Better Business Bureau)
Better Business Bureau announces winners of 5th Annual Student Video Contest
Quick Quack Car Wash matching donations to Snack Pak 4 Kids
Quick Quack Car Wash matching donations for Snack Pak 4 Kids
You can bring your dogs to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus at Yellow City Pet Supply...
Amarillo SPCA to host Santa Paws Pictures at Yellow City Pet Supply