Annual Together We Can event starts next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Together We Can Food and Fund Drive will be taking place next week.

The event will be Monday in the Market Street parking lot on Georgia.

From 11:00 in the morning until 2:00 in the afternoon you can go and enjoy a burger provided by Nustar.

Donations are appreciated but not required.

The drive will last until next Friday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.