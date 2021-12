AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can bring your dogs to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus at Yellow City Pet Supply this Sunday, December 5.

From 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., the Amarillo SPCA will host Santa Paws Pictures.

You can get a picture on your phone for $5 or a printed picture for $10.

