Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police investigating a shooting near southwest 27th Avenue

Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened this morning near southwest 27th...
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened this morning near southwest 27th Avenue.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened this morning near southwest 27th Avenue.

According to officials, today at around 11:31 a.m., Amarillo police was called to a hospital on a 40-year-old man who had arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told officers that he was in an alley near southwest 27th Avenue when he was approached by a man who was known to him.

They had a verbal argument, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim one time in the lower body.

The victim is being treated for his injuries.

The suspect has not been located at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo woman arrested for possession of child pornography
Suspects in jewelry store robbery
Amarillo police looking for suspects in jewelry store robbery
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
The Del Rio Dairy digester project is expected to generate over one million gallons of...
Friona dairy digester project to produce over 1 million gallons of RNG gas annually

Latest News

(PRNewsfoto/Better Business Bureau)
Better Business Bureau announces winners of 5th Annual Student Video Contest
Quick Quack Car Wash matching donations to Snack Pak 4 Kids
Quick Quack Car Wash matching donations for Snack Pak 4 Kids
You can bring your dogs to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus at Yellow City Pet Supply...
Amarillo SPCA to host Santa Paws Pictures at Yellow City Pet Supply
The Portales Police Department will host the annual Santa Cop event on December 11.
Portales Police Department hosting annual Santa Cop event