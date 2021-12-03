Amarillo police investigating a shooting near southwest 27th Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened this morning near southwest 27th Avenue.

According to officials, today at around 11:31 a.m., Amarillo police was called to a hospital on a 40-year-old man who had arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told officers that he was in an alley near southwest 27th Avenue when he was approached by a man who was known to him.

They had a verbal argument, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim one time in the lower body.

The victim is being treated for his injuries.

The suspect has not been located at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

