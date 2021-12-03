Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo man faces federal charges after admitting to selling $2,500 worth of drugs per week

Federal criminal charges filed Thursday say a man admitted to selling about fifteen hundred...
Federal criminal charges filed Thursday say a man admitted to selling about fifteen hundred dollars in cocaine a week from an Amarillo bar.
By Kevin Welch and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Federal criminal charges filed Thursday say a man admitted to selling about $2,500 in cocaine a week from an Amarillo bar.

According to complaint, on December 1, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Potter County Sheriff’s office arrested Alonso after buying cocaine several times in the Las Alazanas Bar at 2800 East Amarillo Boulevard.

During a search warrant, officials found a plastic container with 25 small plastic baggies containing cocaine.

Officials later interviewed Alonso and admitted to selling the drugs and receiving around an ounce a week for the last two years.

While Alonso was under custody, officials found more baggies of white powder that was found in another container inside Alonso’s pants pocket.

In addition, an undercover agent bought cocaine on multiple occasions from employees found at the Las Alazanas bar.

The release says, the way the baggies were packaged was for individual sales.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo woman arrested for possession of child pornography
Suspects in jewelry store robbery
Amarillo police looking for suspects in jewelry store robbery
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
The Del Rio Dairy digester project is expected to generate over one million gallons of...
Friona dairy digester project to produce over 1 million gallons of RNG gas annually

Latest News

Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened this morning near southwest 27th...
Amarillo police investigating a shooting near southwest 27th Avenue
(PRNewsfoto/Better Business Bureau)
Better Business Bureau announces winners of 5th Annual Student Video Contest
Quick Quack Car Wash matching donations to Snack Pak 4 Kids
Quick Quack Car Wash matching donations for Snack Pak 4 Kids
You can bring your dogs to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus at Yellow City Pet Supply...
Amarillo SPCA to host Santa Paws Pictures at Yellow City Pet Supply