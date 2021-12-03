Adrian’s Weekend Outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front will be pushing through the region during the mid-morning hours bring a switch in our wind direction from a SW wind to a N wind. This will usher in some cooler air, so highs will vary across the region with 60s NW and central and 70s and low 80s for the SE. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds from the N at 5-15mph with a gust to 25. Saturday will see much cooler temperatures down into the upper 50s and low 60s due to the front with lots of sunshine and light winds from the N at 5-10mph. Sunday, we’ll warm into the mid-to-upper 60s ahead of another cold front coming Sunday afternoon. This front will bring windy conditions from the N at 15-25 with gusts over 30. The northerly winds will increase during the overnight hours behind the front, so highs on Monday will only be in the upper 40s... The weather whiplash continues!

