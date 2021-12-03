Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Adrian’s Weekend Outlook

Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front will be pushing through the region during the mid-morning hours bring a switch in our wind direction from a SW wind to a N wind. This will usher in some cooler air, so highs will vary across the region with 60s NW and central and 70s and low 80s for the SE. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds from the N at 5-15mph with a gust to 25. Saturday will see much cooler temperatures down into the upper 50s and low 60s due to the front with lots of sunshine and light winds from the N at 5-10mph. Sunday, we’ll warm into the mid-to-upper 60s ahead of another cold front coming Sunday afternoon. This front will bring windy conditions from the N at 15-25 with gusts over 30. The northerly winds will increase during the overnight hours behind the front, so highs on Monday will only be in the upper 40s... The weather whiplash continues!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo woman arrested for possession of child pornography
Suspects in jewelry store robbery
Amarillo police looking for suspects in jewelry store robbery
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
The Del Rio Dairy digester project is expected to generate over one million gallons of...
Friona dairy digester project to produce over 1 million gallons of RNG gas annually
Ryan Carl Teague
Randall County officials search for man wanted on felony possession, assault

Latest News

Weather Outlook with Shelden 12/2
Weather Outlook with Shelden 12/2
Shelden Web Graphic
Weather Roller Coaster
Adrian's Full Wx 12-2-21
Adrian's Full Wx 12-2-21
Forecast highs for this afternoon
Thursday’s Forecast: Record Heat and Lots of Sunshine