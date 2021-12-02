Go Local
Weather Roller Coaster

Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After matching a record high for Thursday, we’re looking to be warm one more day before a series of fronts begin to cool us down. For Friday, highs will still be in the 70s, however a midday front will bring slightly cooler air in, limiting our highs, prompting cooler weather north, warming as you go south. Winds will be slightly breezy as the front arrives, north at 10-15 mph. For the weekend, Temperatures will be even cooler on Saturday, with highs maybe reaching to 60 at the warmest. A slight warmup on deck for Sunday before an even cooler day on Monday.

