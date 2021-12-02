Thursday’s Forecast: Record Heat and Lots of Sunshine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs this afternoon are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s which is 20-30 degrees above average for this time of year! Our average high for December 2nd is 53 degrees... Several locations will likely see those record-breaking high temps this afternoon. Skies will be sunny with light winds from the S at 5-10mph. Overall, it’ll be a great day to be outdoors and soak up some sun! Enjoy the beautiful weather today... A cold front pushes into the area tomorrow.

