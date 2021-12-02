Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Thursday’s Forecast: Record Heat and Lots of Sunshine

Forecast highs for this afternoon
Forecast highs for this afternoon(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs this afternoon are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s which is 20-30 degrees above average for this time of year! Our average high for December 2nd is 53 degrees... Several locations will likely see those record-breaking high temps this afternoon. Skies will be sunny with light winds from the S at 5-10mph. Overall, it’ll be a great day to be outdoors and soak up some sun! Enjoy the beautiful weather today... A cold front pushes into the area tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damages are estimated at $30,000
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office: House fire ruled ‘incendiary’, believed to be intentional
Ryan Carl Teague
Randall County officials search for man wanted on felony possession, assault
DPS have arrested two men after finding $1 million and drugs during a traffic stop in Wheeler...
Criminal Complaint: 2 men arrested after finding over $1 million of ‘suspected drug money’ in Wheeler County
Gavel on sounding block
Curry County Jail sued for ‘unconstitutional policy’ by collecting booking fees from inmates
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Amarillo health experts concerned about increase in COVID-19 cases during holiday season

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Is Gearing Up For A Record
Adrian's Full Wx 12-1-21
Adrian's Full Wx 12-1-21
weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Daytrack forecast for today
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny & warmer with less wind