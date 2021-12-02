Panhandle Gives Campaign raises record $5.1 million

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation announces that this years Panhandle Gives Campaign raised a record amount of over $5 million.

175 organizations across 20 counties participated in the nine day campaign

“You know, the last two years have been hard and as we hear news coming out that we may be headed for another variant and things coming on, people are stressed, people need assistance and I’m confident that our nonprofits are up to the job,” said Clay Stribling, president/CEO of Amarillo Area Foundation.

The fundraiser is a Panhandle wide effort to raise awareness of the non-profit needs for communities.

The money will go towards 175 regional nonprofits

