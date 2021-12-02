Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Panhandle Gives Campaign raises record $5.1 million

(kfda)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation announces that this years Panhandle Gives Campaign raised a record amount of over $5 million.

175 organizations across 20 counties participated in the nine day campaign

“You know, the last two years have been hard and as we hear news coming out that we may be headed for another variant and things coming on, people are stressed, people need assistance and I’m confident that our nonprofits are up to the job,” said Clay Stribling, president/CEO of Amarillo Area Foundation.

The fundraiser is a Panhandle wide effort to raise awareness of the non-profit needs for communities.

The money will go towards 175 regional nonprofits

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow seeks $50M in wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth
DPS have arrested two men after finding $1 million and drugs during a traffic stop in Wheeler...
Criminal Complaint: 2 men arrested after finding over $1 million of ‘suspected drug money’ in Wheeler County
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips in homicide investigation
Damages are estimated at $30,000
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office: House fire ruled ‘incendiary’, believed to be intentional
Gavel on sounding block
Curry County Jail sued for ‘unconstitutional policy’ by collecting booking fees from inmates

Latest News

Summit Hotel properties will be acquiring a 27 hotel portfolio from NewcrestImage.
Summit Hotel properties acquiring 27 hotel portfolios from NewcrestImage
Many performing art venues were left out of many COVID-19 relief funds.
Performing art venues awarded grant to provide COVID-19 relief
Jason Ybarra resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective Sept....
Former New Deal baseball coach charged with indecency with a child, attorney issues statement
Source: Texas Panhandle War Memorial
New veteran group asking all former Paratroopers to join Amarillo Texas Chapter