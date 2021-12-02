Go Local
Panhandle Breast Health and White Deer Land Museum hosting exhibit of Art Bras

The Panhandle Breast Health and the White Deer Land Museum will host an exhibit of Art Bras...
The Panhandle Breast Health and the White Deer Land Museum will host an exhibit of Art Bras this Saturday, Dec. 4.(Laura Hunt)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Breast Health and the White Deer Land Museum will host an exhibit of Art Bras this Saturday, Dec. 4.

The event will take place from 10:00 am.m to 4:00 p.m. at the museum 112 S. Cuyler, Pampa.

This exhibit is a part of the Bra Talk program that offers breast cancer survivors, their families and friends an artistic, tangible way to express feelings and experiences associated with the disease, treatment and effects of cancer on their lives.

“Making an art bra gives survivors create space after having dealt with a life-threatening experience,” said Leticia Goodrich, founder and executive director of PBH. Medical research has found that creative arts can be healing and help reduce anxiety. “The bras are created in a group setting which is also beneficial because social isolation is often associated with a shorter survival rate among cancer patients. Bra Talk Exhibits not only honor the artists’ work, but also become an educational tool. The bras tell stories, teach and inspire.”

