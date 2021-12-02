No. 9 Wellington and No. 5 Stratford go head-to-head in 2A-DII State Quarterfinal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle is well represented in the 2A-DII State Quarterfinals. The No. 9 Wellington Skyrockets (9-3) will face the No. 5 Stratford Elks (12-1).

“They’re a powerhouse just like we are. Like to run the ball, pass it and mix it in sometimes,” said Jordan Nation, Wellington senior wide receiver and defensive back. “Just going to be a lot of physical contact in this football game.”

Stratford’s offense led by quarterback Cody Rinne features a few athletes that can run, and his favorite passing target Dru Jones.

“They remind me a lot of us. They play really hard. They’re really fast up front on both sides of the ball,” said Greg Proffitt, Wellington football head coach. “They’ve got some really good skill kids and they want to run the ball. They’re going to do it in a lot of different formations.”

Wellington’s dual-threat quarterback Creighton Killian has options. He can keep it, pass it or handoff to his hard-nosed running back Marc Ramirez.

“They have a really good running back and they have some really good talent up front too, so we just have to come prepared to stop them and let the offense do what it can do,” said Rinne.

For the Skyrockets and Elks, their power starts in the trenches.

“Wellington has a great front and so our front is going to have to come ready to play,” said Matt Lovorn, Stratford football head coach. “That’s going to be the key part of the game I think.”

“We just have to play fast, get off the ball fast and be more physical than they are,” said Anastacio Ibarra, Stratford senior tight end and defensive lineman. “They’re a pretty physical team. The most physical team that we’ve played.”

So far in playoffs, Stratford and Wellington have held opponents to 21 points or less. It’s going to be a very competitive game.

“You know Coach Proffitt is a great guy and a great coach,” said Lovorn. “Obviously his program his kids play really hard for him, and so a lot of respect for Wellington.”

“They’re going to see a slug fest and they’re going to see some heart out there,” said Barret Phillips, Wellington junior linebacker and running back. “Either way win or lose it’s going to be a good show.”

The No. 9 Skyrockets and No. 5 Elks take the field at Dick Bivins Stadium on Friday, December 3 at 7 p.m. Wellington and Stratford face off for the first time since 2015. Tickets can be purchased here. Adults are $6 and student entry costs $4.

