Happy Cowboys saddle up for No. 8 Westbrook in the 1A-DI State Semifinal

HAPPY, Texas (KFDA) - The 1A-DI State Semifinal between the Happy Cowboys(10-3) and No. 8 Westbrook Wildcats (9-4) features two teams that have faced some tough obstacles to get to the final four.

”We’ve had times where we just haven’t looked that great, but you know whenever it counted we have all of our guys come back,” said Stacy Perryman, Happy football head coach. “We’re healthy, so we’re at a point now where we’re at full strength. There’s no more excuses, but having all that adversity early on in the season has really helped us.”

The Happy Cowboys earned some huge playoffs wins. They’ve defeated Springlake-Earth 48-44, Borden County 61-35 and Valley 38-36. The Cowboys lost their regular season games to Springlake-Earth and Valley, but secured the win in the postseason.

“We’ve done just our best. We’ve kept fighting throughout no matter what,” said Camden Sperry, Happy junior quarterback. “We’ve had tough matchups to start the playoffs all the way throughout. We haven’t quit in any of the games and that’s just really been the big thing.”

Happy’s defense must slow down the Wildcats running backs Cedric Ware and 200 pound Jimmy Roberts. The Cowboys are confident going into their first State Semifinal since 2017.

“It just shows that even us in a small town, I mean 678 that’s our population, we’re willing to put together with what we have.” said Tirey ‘T.S.’ Bow, Happy senior fullback and defensive end. “We’re not the most athletic and our community knows that. We’re just willing to get it done and get on with it.”

The Cowboys and Wildcats kickoff the State Semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m. in Slaton.

