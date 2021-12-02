DHDC to host ‘Santa’s Jolly Jamboree’ event Saturday
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ‘Santa’s Jolly Jamboree’ will take place at the Don Harrington Discovery Center on Saturday.
The event will be 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and include a variety of activities.
Santa will be available for photos and kids can participate in crafts, Santa’s Workshop activities and watch science demonstrations.
Admission for the event will be sold in two-hour time slots.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.