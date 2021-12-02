Go Local
DHDC to host ‘Santa’s Jolly Jamboree’ event Saturday

Santa's Jolly Jamboree
Santa's Jolly Jamboree(DHDC)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ‘Santa’s Jolly Jamboree’ will take place at the Don Harrington Discovery Center on Saturday.

The event will be 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and include a variety of activities.

Santa will be available for photos and kids can participate in crafts, Santa’s Workshop activities and watch science demonstrations.

Admission for the event will be sold in two-hour time slots.

To purchase tickets, click here.

4 More Days!

We are counting down the days until Santa comes to DHDC! ❄️🎅✨ Buy your tickets ahead of time here: https://bit.ly/SantasJollyJamboree21 #amarilloholiday #thingstodoamarillo #santasjollyjamboree #amarillo2021 #amarillotx

Posted by Don Harrington Discovery Center on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

