DHDC to host ‘Santa’s Jolly Jamboree’ event Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ‘Santa’s Jolly Jamboree’ will take place at the Don Harrington Discovery Center on Saturday.

The event will be 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and include a variety of activities.

Santa will be available for photos and kids can participate in crafts, Santa’s Workshop activities and watch science demonstrations.

Admission for the event will be sold in two-hour time slots.

