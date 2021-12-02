Go Local
Curry County Board of Commissioners to make budget moves enhancing area fire departments

VIDEO: Curry County Commissioners enact firework restrictions
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CURREY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - In special meeting of the Board of Curry County Commissioners today, budget moves will be made dealing with state grants for rural fire departments and first response communications equipment.

Funds have been received from the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to improve fire departments in the area and improve communications throughout Curry and Quay counties.

On the agenda are budgetary adjustments for $100,000 to be given to Broadview Volunteer Fire Departments to increase water storage capacity, booster pump and hydrant.

Also on the agenda, budgetary adjustments that would allow for $300,000 for a communications system in Curry County to include 250-foot tower with repeater to be located above the caprock in order to improve communication in the area.

Action will also be taken in regards to $300,000 in funds for Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire, $300,000 for Ranchvale Volunteer Fire, $228,000 for Field Volunteer Fire and $25,000 for Curry County Volunteer Fire.

