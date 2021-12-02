Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Central Texas jailers accused of entering false data in jail’s medical observation log

LEFT TO RIGHT: Thad Vincent, Jordan Evans, and Raymond Cain III.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Thad Vincent, Jordan Evans, and Raymond Cain III.(Coryell County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas arrested three jailers with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office accused of tampering with government documents.

The arrests were made following an investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers. Court documents reveal the jailers are Thad Vincent, Jordyn Evans, and Raymond Cain III.

The Gatesville Messenger reported the investigation began after the death of jail inmate Castlee Noble, found unresponsive at the jail and pronounced dead on August 26, 2021.

A grand jury indictment obtained by KWTX states the defendants “knowingly” entered false time entries in a medical observation record with the “intent” to “defraud or harm” the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

District Attorney Dusty Boyd told the Gatesville Messenger the three jailers were indicted on offenses “discovered as a result of the investigation of the death of Mr. Noble.”

Boyd, however, told The Messenger it has not been determined whether the offenses were related to the inmate’s death.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo woman arrested for possession of child pornography
Damages are estimated at $30,000
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office: House fire ruled ‘incendiary’, believed to be intentional
Suspects in jewelry store robbery
Amarillo police looking for suspects in jewelry store robbery
Ryan Carl Teague
Randall County officials search for man wanted on felony possession, assault
DPS have arrested two men after finding $1 million and drugs during a traffic stop in Wheeler...
Criminal Complaint: 2 men arrested after finding over $1 million of ‘suspected drug money’ in Wheeler County

Latest News

The Panhandle Breast Health and the White Deer Land Museum will host an exhibit of Art Bras...
Panhandle Breast Health and White Deer Land Museum hosting exhibit of Art Bras
Suspects in jewelry store robbery
Amarillo police looking for suspects in jewelry store robbery
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Parents Night Out
Amarillo Parks and Rec offering Parents’ Night Out events in December