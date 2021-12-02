Amarillo woman arrested for possession of child pornography

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a woman was arrested on ten counts of possession of child pornography yesterday.

The APD Special Victims Unit searched a home in the 900 block of S. Bivins and located “numerous electronic items containing child pornography.”

Officials said those items were seized for evidence and the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Lisa Shipley, was arrested.

APD said Shipley was arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender.

Shipley was booked into the Potter County Jail.

