Amarillo woman arrested for possession of child pornography
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a woman was arrested on ten counts of possession of child pornography yesterday.
The APD Special Victims Unit searched a home in the 900 block of S. Bivins and located “numerous electronic items containing child pornography.”
Officials said those items were seized for evidence and the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Lisa Shipley, was arrested.
APD said Shipley was arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender.
Shipley was booked into the Potter County Jail.
