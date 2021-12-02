Amarillo police looking for suspects in jewelry store robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a jewelry store inside of Westgate Mall was robbed this morning and they are asking for help locating the suspects.

A white female with red hair and a black male with a grey sweatshirt and pants left the store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials ask anyone with information on the suspects to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

On December 2nd at 10:55 AM, APD officers were called to a jewelry store in the Westgate Mall on a robbery. A white... Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Thursday, December 2, 2021

