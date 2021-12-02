Amarillo Parks and Rec offering Parents’ Night Out events in December
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation will hold multiple parents’ night out events this month.
The events are 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on December 3, December 10 and December 17.
All are held at the Warford Activity Center and children must be potty trained to attend.
Limited spots are available.
Parents can register their child here.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.