Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo Parks and Rec offering Parents’ Night Out events in December

Parents Night Out
Parents Night Out(Amarillo Parks and Recreation)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation will hold multiple parents’ night out events this month.

The events are 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on December 3, December 10 and December 17.

All are held at the Warford Activity Center and children must be potty trained to attend.

Limited spots are available.

Parents can register their child here.

Reserve you space for Parents' Night Out on Friday, November 26th. Children will enjoy a holiday themed movie night with...

Posted by Amarillo Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damages are estimated at $30,000
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office: House fire ruled ‘incendiary’, believed to be intentional
Amarillo woman arrested for possession of child pornography
Ryan Carl Teague
Randall County officials search for man wanted on felony possession, assault
DPS have arrested two men after finding $1 million and drugs during a traffic stop in Wheeler...
Criminal Complaint: 2 men arrested after finding over $1 million of ‘suspected drug money’ in Wheeler County
Gavel on sounding block
Curry County Jail sued for ‘unconstitutional policy’ by collecting booking fees from inmates

Latest News

VIDEO: Curry County Commissioners enact firework restrictions
Curry County Board of Commissioners to make budget moves enhancing area fire departments
Santa's Jolly Jamboree
DHDC to host ‘Santa’s Jolly Jamboree’ event Saturday
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak