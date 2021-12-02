Amarillo Parks and Rec offering Parents’ Night Out events in December

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation will hold multiple parents’ night out events this month.

The events are 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on December 3, December 10 and December 17.

All are held at the Warford Activity Center and children must be potty trained to attend.

Limited spots are available.

Parents can register their child here.

Reserve you space for Parents' Night Out on Friday, November 26th. Children will enjoy a holiday themed movie night with... Posted by Amarillo Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

