Wednesday Forecast: Sunny & warmer with less wind

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After yesterday’s cold front that brought a brief cooldown and gusty winds, we are going to see a rebound in highs this afternoon into the upper 60s and low 70s. During the morning hours we’ll see a few clouds and some patchy fog but by the afternoon skies will be sunny with light winds from the NW at 5-10mph. Our average high temperature for December 1st is 55 degrees and here in Amarillo we’ll see a high of 72... We’ll get even warmer tomorrow with the possibility of a few record highs being broken! Enjoy the above average temperatures!