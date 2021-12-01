Go Local
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny & warmer with less wind

Daytrack forecast for today
Daytrack forecast for today(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After yesterday’s cold front that brought a brief cooldown and gusty winds, we are going to see a rebound in highs this afternoon into the upper 60s and low 70s. During the morning hours we’ll see a few clouds and some patchy fog but by the afternoon skies will be sunny with light winds from the NW at 5-10mph. Our average high temperature for December 1st is 55 degrees and here in Amarillo we’ll see a high of 72... We’ll get even warmer tomorrow with the possibility of a few record highs being broken! Enjoy the above average temperatures!

