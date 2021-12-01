Summit Hotel properties acquiring 27 hotel portfolios from NewcrestImage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Summit Hotel properties will be acquiring a 27 hotel portfolio from NewcrestImage.

The portfolio includes 3700 guest rooms, two parking structures and a number of other financial incentives, which will be acquired for $822 million.

The deal for the leasing was approved today by the local government corporation and will include the downtown Courtyard and Embassy Suites in Amarillo.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.