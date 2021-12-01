Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Randall County officials search for man wanted on felony possession, assault

By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for felony possession and assault.

Officials said the man, identified as Ryan Carl Teague, is wanted for felony possession and assault on a family or household member with a previous conviction.

Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For the chance at a cash reward, anonymous tipcs can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Ryan Carl Teague. He is wanted For Felony: MTP/Poss Cs Pg1<1g and ...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow seeks $50M in wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth
DPS have arrested two men after finding $1 million and drugs during a traffic stop in Wheeler...
Criminal Complaint: 2 men arrested after finding over $1 million of ‘suspected drug money’ in Wheeler County
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips in homicide investigation
Gavel on sounding block
Curry County Jail sued for ‘unconstitutional policy’ by collecting booking fees from inmates
A woman was rescued in PDC on Saturday.
Woman rescued from Capitol Peak in Palo Duro Canyon

Latest News

Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
Hutchinson County makes improvements to airport for public benefit
Gavel on sounding block
Curry County Jail sued for ‘unconstitutional policy’ by collecting booking fees from inmates
KFDA News at Six
Hutchinson County makes improvements to airport for public benefit