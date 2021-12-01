Randall County officials search for man wanted on felony possession, assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for felony possession and assault.

Officials said the man, identified as Ryan Carl Teague, is wanted for felony possession and assault on a family or household member with a previous conviction.

Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For the chance at a cash reward, anonymous tipcs can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Ryan Carl Teague. He is wanted For Felony: MTP/Poss Cs Pg1<1g and ... Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.