Randall County officials search for man wanted on felony possession, assault
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for felony possession and assault.
Officials said the man, identified as Ryan Carl Teague, is wanted for felony possession and assault on a family or household member with a previous conviction.
Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.
For the chance at a cash reward, anonymous tipcs can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
