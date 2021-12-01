New veteran group asking all former Paratroopers to join Amarillo Texas Chapter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 82nd Airborne Division Association is seeking all former Paratroopers with interest in becoming a Charter Member of the Amarillo Texas Chapter.

There will be an informal initial meeting held on December 18, at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial located at 4111 S. Georgia., starting at 12:00 p.m.

The Association is for anyone who ever served or is currently serving in the 82nd Airborne Division, and anyone who is currently serving on active duty on jump status; or has ever served in any of the uniformed services on either jump or glider status and was honorably discharged.

