Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

New veteran group asking all former Paratroopers to join Amarillo Texas Chapter

Source: Texas Panhandle War Memorial
Source: Texas Panhandle War Memorial
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 82nd Airborne Division Association is seeking all former Paratroopers with interest in becoming a Charter Member of the Amarillo Texas Chapter.

There will be an informal initial meeting held on December 18, at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial located at 4111 S. Georgia., starting at 12:00 p.m.

The Association is for anyone who ever served or is currently serving in the 82nd Airborne Division, and anyone who is currently serving on active duty on jump status; or has ever served in any of the uniformed services on either jump or glider status and was honorably discharged.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow seeks $50M in wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth
DPS have arrested two men after finding $1 million and drugs during a traffic stop in Wheeler...
Criminal Complaint: 2 men arrested after finding over $1 million of ‘suspected drug money’ in Wheeler County
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips in homicide investigation
Damages are estimated at $30,000
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office: House fire ruled ‘incendiary’, believed to be intentional
Gavel on sounding block
Curry County Jail sued for ‘unconstitutional policy’ by collecting booking fees from inmates

Latest News

The Gray County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man who is involved in a storage unit...
Gray County Sheriff’s Office looking for man involved in storage unit burglaries
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Amarillo health experts concerned about increase in COVID-19 cases during holiday season
The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, that includes Coffee Memorial Blood Center here in...
Coffee Memorial Blood Center sending blood units to help mass shooting victims
Damages are estimated at $30,000
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office: House fire ruled ‘incendiary’, believed to be intentional