Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Hutchinson County makes improvements to airport for public benefit

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More renovations are coming to the Hutchinson County airport to meet the communities needs.

The airport received over $2.8 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to improve their cross runway - which hasn’t been paved in nearly 25 years.

The goal is to make casual traveling easier for business leaders and EMS aircraft during an emergency.

“It’s imperative that they keep their runway in nice shape so air ambulances will want to come to Borger to take patients,” said Richard Coon, President of Rico Aviation. “If they have a gravely bad runway, the air ambulances aren’t going to come.”

The cross runway is 4000 feet long and their main runway was renovated earlier this year being 63,000 feet long.

This work will reduce gravel on the runways for aircraft to safely land and not sustain damage to the exterior or the engine.

“You can’t have gravel and stuff coming up in these aircraft since it causes damage, so it’s very important you maintain your facilities,” said Dennis O’Bryant, Hutchinson County airport manager.

Renovations for the cross runway will start in the spring, and will take one month to complete.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 rescued from fire at Amarillo home
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow seeks $50M in wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth
A woman was rescued in PDC on Saturday.
Woman rescued from Capitol Peak in Palo Duro Canyon

Latest News

Amarillo CASA Toy Drive
Amarillo CASA hosts ‘Cops for CASA’ Toy Drive to help fund for foster children in community
Jason Ybarra resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective Sept....
Former New Deal baseball coach charged with indecency with a child
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
West Texas A&M will be hosting the Christmas Lights event on Thursday Dec. 2.
West Texas A&M hosting Winter Carnival this Thursday