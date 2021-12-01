Hutchinson County makes improvements to airport for public benefit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More renovations are coming to the Hutchinson County airport to meet the communities needs.

The airport received over $2.8 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to improve their cross runway - which hasn’t been paved in nearly 25 years.

The goal is to make casual traveling easier for business leaders and EMS aircraft during an emergency.

“It’s imperative that they keep their runway in nice shape so air ambulances will want to come to Borger to take patients,” said Richard Coon, President of Rico Aviation. “If they have a gravely bad runway, the air ambulances aren’t going to come.”

The cross runway is 4000 feet long and their main runway was renovated earlier this year being 63,000 feet long.

This work will reduce gravel on the runways for aircraft to safely land and not sustain damage to the exterior or the engine.

“You can’t have gravel and stuff coming up in these aircraft since it causes damage, so it’s very important you maintain your facilities,” said Dennis O’Bryant, Hutchinson County airport manager.

Renovations for the cross runway will start in the spring, and will take one month to complete.

