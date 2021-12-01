Gruver defeats Nazareth in pre-district matchup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gruver and Nazareth, two 2020 high school girls basketball State Champions, faced off for a pre-district duel at River Road high school. The Greyhounds won 63-47.

Texas Tech women’s basketball signee and senior guard Bailey Maupin led Gruver with 35 points, and 21 of those were scored in the first half.. Camryn Armes tallied 15 points.

”Well we shot the ball well in the first half which is a big thing in a game like this, so that opened up things. That opened up some driving lanes, and some passing lanes and cutting lanes,” said Trent Lankford, Gruver girls basketball head coach. “That was a big deal for us shooting the ball from the perimeter like we did, but these kids are capable of that. They like the big game atmosphere.”

Up next, Gruver travels to Canyon high school for a three-day tournament starting Thursday, December 2.

