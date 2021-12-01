Gray County Sheriff’s Office looking for man involved in storage unit burglaries
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man who is involved in a storage unit burglary on October 8.
According to the release, the vehicle below was at storage units at around 5:54 p.m. opening lockers with bolt cutters.
If anyone has any information about this case, call the Gray County Lieutenant at (806) 669-8022.
