Gray County Sheriff’s Office looking for man involved in storage unit burglaries

The Gray County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a man who is involved in a storage unit burglary on October 8.
The Gray County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man who is involved in a storage unit burglary on October 8.(GCSO)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man who is involved in a storage unit burglary on October 8.

According to the release, the vehicle below was at storage units at around 5:54 p.m. opening lockers with bolt cutters.

The Gray County Sheriff’s Office would like the publics help identifying a person of interest...
The Gray County Sheriff’s Office would like the publics help identifying a person of interest in a local burglary.(GCSO)

If anyone has any information about this case, call the Gray County Lieutenant at (806) 669-8022.

