Gray County Sheriff’s Office looking for man involved in storage unit burglaries

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man who is involved in a storage unit burglary on October 8.

According to the release, the vehicle below was at storage units at around 5:54 p.m. opening lockers with bolt cutters.

The Gray County Sheriff’s Office would like the publics help identifying a person of interest in a local burglary. (GCSO)

If anyone has any information about this case, call the Gray County Lieutenant at (806) 669-8022.

