Curry County Jail sued for ‘unconstitutional policy’ by collecting booking fees from inmates

Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Jail is being sued in a class action for violation of New Mexico’s tort claims; civil rights act and for declaratory judgment.

According to the complaint, the jail has been served as a proposed class action, for its policy of collecting “booking fees” from all individuals, including those who were later acquitted, of $20.

One individual had money taken directly from his wallet over his protestations and later had the charges dismissed, but was unable to get the booking fees back.

According to court documents, the jail has made tens of thousands of dollars off this “program” without any statutory or constitutional authority.

An attorney stated, this unlawful and unconstitutional policy must be stopped immediately.

The attorney for the plaintiff’s is requesting the court to issue a permanent injunction prohibiting this policy from being enforced further.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

