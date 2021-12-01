Go Local
Coffee Memorial Blood Center sending blood units to help mass shooting victims

The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, that includes Coffee Memorial Blood Center here in...
The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, that includes Coffee Memorial Blood Center here in Amarillo, is sending blood units to help the victims of the mass shooting at a high school in Michigan.(Coffee Memorial Blood Center)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, that includes Coffee Memorial Blood Center here in Amarillo, is sending blood units to help the victims of the mass shooting at a high school in Michigan.

The center is asking for donations to help replenish the blood supply here in Amarillo.

To schedule an appointment to donate, call (806) 331-8833 or visit Coffee Memorial’s website.

