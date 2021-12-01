Coffee Memorial Blood Center sending blood units to help mass shooting victims
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, that includes Coffee Memorial Blood Center here in Amarillo, is sending blood units to help the victims of the mass shooting at a high school in Michigan.
The center is asking for donations to help replenish the blood supply here in Amarillo.
To schedule an appointment to donate, call (806) 331-8833 or visit Coffee Memorial’s website.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.