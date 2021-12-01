Center City’s first ‘Reverse Electric Light Parade’ to take place Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City will hold their first-ever Reverse Electric Light Parade on Friday.

The parade will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting at 15th Avenue and Tyler Street, with the parade route ending on 3rd Avenue.

This year, the floats will stay parked and cars will drive the route.

Santa will be available from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for pictures on the porch of the historic Bivins home at 1000 S. Polk.

