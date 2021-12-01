Another Chance House will hold first ‘Home for Christmas’ event Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another Chance House will hold their inaugural ‘Home for Christmas’ event on Friday.

The event will be 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 209 S. Jackson Street.

“We’re thrilled to invite the community to our campus so they can meet our residents, learn about our mission, and get into the holidays spirit!,” said Steve Smart, executive director of Another Chance House. “We hope this will be the first of many years for this signature event.”

The community is invited to attend and have photos taken with Santa, enjoy live music, food and drinks.

Another Chance House residents are making limited-edition ornaments for the inaugural event that will be available for purchase.

The nonprofit has helped men who are homeless or at risk of homelessness lead a self-sufficient life since 1988.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.