Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office: House fire ruled ‘incendiary’, believed to be intentional

Damages are estimated at $30,000
Damages are estimated at $30,000(123RF)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters put out a fire believed to be intentional at a home in north Amarillo last night.

AFD said the fire occurred just before midnight at 2404 N. Wilson Street.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters made entry and found two small fires burning in separate bedrooms.

Crews quickly extinguished the fires and checked the attic for extension after searching for victims.

AFD said there were no injuries.

Officials investigated and found no one was living in the home at the time and the back door was found open when firefighters arrived.

The ignition source was not located, but investigators believe the fire was set intentionally.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire “incendiary.”

