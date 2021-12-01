Amarillo CASA hosts ‘Cops for CASA’ Toy Drive to help fund for foster children in community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the holiday season approaches Amarillo CASA is hosting their annual toy drive fundraiser for foster children in the community.

From November 29, to December 4, CASA is accepting donations of new toys, gift cards, or cash as gifts this holiday season for foster children in need.

Each day CASA is partnering with the Amarillo Police Department to raise awareness for the drive.

Amarillo police will bring out units to invite the community to participate and donate the toy drive.

Different restaurant vendors and food trucks will be at the drive throughout the week.

“The toy drive allows us an opportunity to wrap some presents up, take them out to the families and let these kiddos have a little sense of normalcy. It’s more than just asking for money so we can run our office, it’s asking for a tangible benefit for our kiddos,” said Krik Daniels, fund development director.

Daniels shares that the impact of hearing how donations bring joy to the children is priceless.

“At the end of the drive I get to see the kids open their gifts and I get to hear the stories of our volunteers and their supervisors going out and giving presents to the kids,” said Daniels.

The drive takes place in the Winplace Plaza parking lot behind Dickie’s on Hillside and Bell Street.

Donations are accepted on site at the drive from:

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday

10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday

If you would like to donate outside of the times above you can drop off your gift to the Amarillo CASA office located on 112 SW 8th Suite 101, or give through the online portal, here.

