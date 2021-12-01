Alex O’Brien Foundation hosts four college tennis stars in ‘Rising Stars’ Charity Exhibition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 1999 U.S. Open Doubles Champion and Tascosa High alum Alex O’Brien’s Tennis Foundation is hosting four college tennis stars in a ‘Rising Stars’ Charity Exhibition this Friday.

Four talented tennis players will take the court including 2021 junior Wimbledon champion Samir Banerjee, University of Texas NCAA team champion Charlotte Chavatipon, her teammate, Peyton Stearns, the number 6-ranked collegiate women’s tennis player and Florida Gators team champion Ben Shelton. He made the second round of qualifying in the 2021 U.S. Open.

This charity exhibition helps the Alex O’Brien Foundation grow and promote junior tennis in the Texas Panhandle.

”We had all these sponsors that stepped up immediately, these players were the same way. I called them up, and saying hey, come help us this is for charity. All of them were like absolutely, we’ll help, we’ll be there,” said O’Brien. “It wasn’t really a question of well, what’s in it for me. It was just like, we want to help the game. To have kids at that age, wanting to help the game wanting to grow the game is amazing and also, to be able to have them come play in our own backyard is pretty cool.”

The ‘Rising Stars’ Charity Exhibition starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Amarillo Country Club. Doors open at 7 p.m.

