West Texas A&M hosting Winter Carnival this Thursday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M will be hosting the Christmas Lights event on Thursday Dec. 2.

This beloved holiday tradition will be held December 2, starting at 5:30 p.m.

“Festival of Lights, especially with our new carnival, reminds all of us of the beauty right here on our very own campus,” said Grayson Burch, vice president of external affairs for the WT Residence Hall Association, which hosts the event.

This event will include a hot chocolate bar, gingerbread cookie decorating and games including, snowman lawn bowling, an artificial snowball fight and a reindeer ring toss, Christmas card decorating, candy canes, and a collection for One Toy One Dream toy drive.

Bucky, WT’s official mascot, will be dressed for the holidays at a photo booth, as well.

The festivities will be located on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall, north of Old Main and near the Hayward Spirit Tower.

There are more holiday activities available over the weekend such as:

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s Christmas Open House will run 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Dec. 4.

The Canyon Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in Canyon events will start at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

Concluding with the Parade of Lights at 6:30 p.m. around the downtown square.

On Dec. 5 the WT Symphony Orchestra’s will be having a concert from 4:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m.

Tickets to the WT Symphony Orchestra’s concert are free but required.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.