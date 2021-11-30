Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million

A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of shoplifting, and even though charges were dropped, attorneys for Walmart were sending her threatening letters.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman who says she was falsely arrested for shoplifting at a Walmart and then threatened by the company after her case was dismissed has been awarded $2.1 million in damages.

A Mobile County jury on Monday ruled in favor of Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes, news outlets reported.

Nurse said in a lawsuit that she was stopped in November 2016 when trying to leave a Walmart with groceries she said she already paid for, according to AL.com. She said she used self-checkout, but the scanning device froze. Workers didn’t accept her explanation, and she was arrested for shoplifting.

Her case was dismissed a year later, but then she received letters from a Florida law firm threatening a civil suit if she didn’t pay $200 as a settlement, according to her lawsuit. That was more than the cost of the groceries she was accused of stealing.

Nurse said Walmart instructed the law firm to send the letters — and that she wasn’t the only one receiving them.

“The defendants have engaged in a pattern and practice of falsely accusing innocent Alabama citizens of shoplifting and thereafter attempting to collect money from the innocently accused,” the suit contended.

WKRG reported that the trial featured testimony that Walmart and other major retailers routinely use such settlements in states where laws allow it, and that Walmart made hundreds of millions of dollars this way in a two-year period.

Defense attorneys for Walmart said the practice is legal in Alabama. A spokesperson told AL.com that the company will be filing motions in this case because it doesn’t “believe the verdict is supported by the evidence and the damages awarded exceed what is allowed by law.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 rescued from fire at Amarillo home
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
A woman was rescued in PDC on Saturday.
Woman rescued from Capitol Peak in Palo Duro Canyon
Amarillo police find man dead in a home near south Pierce Street

Latest News

It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron was in Netherlands days earlier than first thought
Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Four dead in shooting at Indiana home
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets guests at...
Barbados bids farewell to British monarchy, becomes republic
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
At Kim Potter’s trial for Daunte Wright slaying, jurors go under microscope