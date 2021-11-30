Go Local
Tuesday’s Forecast: Mild, Sunny, and Breezy

Forecast highs for this afternoon
Forecast highs for this afternoon(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A weak and dry cold front will be tracking in during the mid-morning hours bringing a switch in our wind direction from a SW wind to a northerly wind that’ll usher in some cooler air. Winds will be breezy from the N at 15-25mph with gusts to 30. Due to the northerly winds and front, highs this afternoon are going to be a tad bit cooler than what we saw yesterday into the 60s along and N of I-40 and upper 60s/low 70s S of the highway. Since this is a dry front, everyone will see plentiful sunshine.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

