Tuesday’s Forecast: Mild, Sunny, and Breezy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A weak and dry cold front will be tracking in during the mid-morning hours bringing a switch in our wind direction from a SW wind to a northerly wind that’ll usher in some cooler air. Winds will be breezy from the N at 15-25mph with gusts to 30. Due to the northerly winds and front, highs this afternoon are going to be a tad bit cooler than what we saw yesterday into the 60s along and N of I-40 and upper 60s/low 70s S of the highway. Since this is a dry front, everyone will see plentiful sunshine.

