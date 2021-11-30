Go Local
Texas Historical Commission contributes to Texas Statewide Historic Preservation Plan

Texas Historical Commission (Source: Facebook)

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Historical Commission is developing a historic preservation plan for the next decade and seeks involvement from all communities and stakeholders in Texas.

The release states that over the next 15 months, the THC will host in-person and virtual public forums in which Texans can reflect on preservation accomplishments, share information about existing challenges and those on the horizon, and recommend steps to save the real places and real stories of Texas.

The Amarillo Regional Workshop is scheduled Thursday, December 2, at 10:00 a.m. at the Santa Fe Building on South Polk Street.

The workshop is free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance.

This workshop is an opportunity to:

  • Identify threats and opportunities facing Texas’ historic and cultural resources
  • Address disaster preparedness, response, and recovery related to Texas’ heritage
  • Learn local preservation success stories
  • Help shape the vision for the future of historic preservation in Texas
  • Set the direction for statewide historic preservation activities over the next 10 years

