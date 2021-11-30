‘I am looking forward to hearing more from residents’: Listening lunch available with Mayor Nelson

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mayor Nelson will be holding a ZOOM “Listening Lunch with the Mayor” on Wednesday, December 1.

This unique opportunity to chat with the Mayor on ZOOM will begin Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Amarillo City release states, any questions and/or comments about city topics are welcome.

“We created this as an easy opportunity for citizens to talk with the mayor,” said Nelson. “I am looking forward to hearing more from residents.”

