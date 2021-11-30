Go Local
Former New Deal baseball coach charged with indecency with a child

Jason Ybarra resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective Sept....
Jason Ybarra resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective Sept. 4, 2021. On Nov. 30, 2021, a Lubbock County Grand Jury indicted him on a charge of indecency with a child.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Grand Jury has indicted a former New Deal baseball coach on a charge of indecency with a child. The Texas Rangers investigated Jason Ybarra earlier this year.

According to the Lubbock County grand jury, the date of the offense was January 13, 2021.

Ybarra resigned from his post at the school district in September. His letter of resignation did not explain why he was resigning.

Please permit this letter to serve as my resignation in all capacities of my employment with New Deal Independent School District, by whom I am presently employed, to be effective on September 4, 2021.

I request my resignation to be accepted in accordance with the foregoing.

New Deal ISD Superintendent Matt Reed accepted the letter the same day.

The Texas Rangers report they conducted interviews with current and former New Deal students before presenting their findings to the Lubbock County District Attorney.

Ybarra is not currently in jail.

State Troopers did not release any other details of the accusation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

